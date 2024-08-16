Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Changes to the Blackpool tram schedule are due to take effect on August 31 to ensure the Illuminations celebrations run smoothly.

Blackpool Transport are implementing changes to ensure a smooth and reliable service during the illuminations celebrations.

From Saturday, August 31, the T1, T2, and T3 tram services will run as normal but with a new schedule. The T2 and T3 services will now run exclusively in the early morning to make life easier for commuters travelling to and from Blackpool North train station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The tram at Blackpool North | National World

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The T1 service will run every 15 from 9 am from Starr Gate to Fleetwood.

From 7pm, trams will no longer serve North Station directly.

Trams leaving Starr Gate head to Fleetwood or Little Bispham. If you are travelling further than Little Bispham, check the timetable at the front of the tram or talk to a conductor for information about the correct trams.

The changes mean that the trams between Starr Gate and Little Bispham will be every 10 minutes and every 30 minutes to Fleetwood to make it more convenient to travel around town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mel B will pull the famous switch to trigger four months of Illuminations at the end of a show that is being delivered in association with Hits Radio. | Gazette

During upcoming events in Blackpool the trams will be operating a split service further information on the split service can be found below:

Run the Lights (Saturday 17th August): Diversions will be in place from 19:00 until the end of service. Trams will not serve North Station after 19:00. T1 will run as normal.

Ride the Lights (Tuesday 27th August): Diversions will be in place from 17:00 until the end of service. Trams will not serve North Station after 18:00. T1 will run as normal.

Trinity Night Run (Wednesday 28th August): Diversions will be in place from 18:30 until the end of service. Trams will not serve North Station after 18:00. T1 will run as normal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Illumination Switch On (Friday 30th August): Diversions will be in place from 15:00 until the end of service. Trams will operate a split service between 15:00 and 22:00. Final diversions will be released for Switch On next week.

Blackpool Illuminations (Saturday 31st August to Sunday 5th January): Diversions for the Illuminations are currently being finalised and will be released next week.

World Firework Championships (Saturday 7th September, Saturday 21st September, Saturday 5th October): Diversions will be in place from 19:00 until the end of service.

Diversions:

Service 1 - Ride the lights.

Northbound (Blackpool to Cleveleys) - From Queen Street, it will use Dickson Road and Pleasant Street, before returning to the Promenade to be back on route.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Southbound (Cleveleys to Blackpool) - From the Promenade, it will use Pleasant Street, Dickson Road, Springfield Road, and Abingdon Street, and will terminate on Queen Street.

Service 1A (Ride the lights)

Northbound (St Annes to Blackpool) - From Starr Gate (Squires Gate Lane), the Service 1A will use Lytham Road, down onto Tyldesley Road, before using Rigby Road and Central Drive then at the mini roundabout at Gymnasium going on to use Grasmere Rd, Condor Grove, Park Rd, Church St, through St Johns Sq. onto Abingdon Street, left onto Talbot Rd, and finishing on Clifton Street. Service terminates here and does not serve Cleveleys.

Southbound (Blackpool to St Annes) - From Clifton Street, Service 1A will use St Johns Sq., Caunce St, Grosvenor St, Park Road, Reads Ave and Central Drive, before turning onto Rigby Road, Tyldesley Road, then Lytham Road, onto Squires Gate to be back on route.

Service 3 (Ride the lights, Run the lights and Trinity Night Run.)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northbound (Mereside Tesco to Cleveleys) - Normal route to Dickson Road from the Co-Op, it will use Warley Road, Devonshire Road, Warbreck Hill Road, Warbreck Drive, and then return to its normal route.

Southbound (Cleveleys to Mereside Tesco) - At the end of Warbreck Drive, it will use Warbreck Hill Road, Devonshire Road, Warley Road, and Dickson Road and then return to its normal route.

Service 3A (Ride the Lights, Run the Lights & Trinity Night Run).

Northbound (Mereside Tesco to Cleveleys) - From Sherbourne Road, it will use Warley Road, Devonshire Road, Warbreck Hill Road, and Warbreck Drive and then return to its normal route.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Southbound (Cleveleys to Mereside Tesco) - At the end of Warbreck Drive, it will use Warbreck Hill Road, Devonshire Road, Warley Road, and Westminster Road then return to its normal route.

Services 5 - 5A - 5B - 11A - 7 (All events)

Northbound - Normal route to Gymnasium, at the mini roundabout it will use Grasmere Road, Condor Grove, Park Road, Church St and into St Johns Square, Abingdon St, onto Talbot Road to Market St, Church Street, finishing on Corporation St.

Southbound Toward - Normal route to Market Street, left Church St, left Corporation St, right Clifton St, right through St Johns Square, Caunce St, right Grosvenor St, onto Park Road, right Reads Ave, left Central Drive to resume normal route.

Service 6 (All Events)

Northbound (Mereside to Grange Park) - Normal route to Condor Grove roundabout, will then use Park Road, Church St and St Johns Square, then Abingdon St, Talbot Road to Market St, Church St, then left onto Corporation St.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Southbound (Grange Park to Mereside) - Normal route to Market Street, then onto Church St, Corporation St, Clifton St, right through St Johns Square, onto Caunce St, Grosvenor St, Park Road, Reads Ave, then left Central Drive to resume normal route.

Service 11 (All events)

Northbound (Lytham to Blackpool) - From Lytham Road, Service will use Tyldesley Road, Rigby Road, left onto Central Drive, then using the mini roundabout at Gymnasium turn right onto Grasmere Road, onto Condor Grove, Park Road, Church St, through St Johns Square to Abingdon St, Talbot Road to Market Street.

Southbound (Blackpool to Lytham) - From Market Street, Clifton St, right through St Johns Square, Caunce St, Grosvenor St, onto Park Road, Reads Ave, Central Drive, Rigby Road, Tyldesley Road, onto Lytham Road, at the end of Lytham Road it will go onto Squires Gate to resume its normal route.

Service 11B (All events)

Northbound (Lytham to Blackpool) – It will use its normal to Condor Grove roundabout, then use Park Road, Church St into St Johns Square, Abingdon St, Talbot Road onto Market St.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Southbound (Blackpool to Lytham) - From Market Street, Church St, Corporation St, Clifton St, right through St Johns Square, Caunce St, Grosvenor St, onto Park Road, Reads Ave, then left onto Central Drive to resume its normal route.