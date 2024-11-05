Blackpool South MP Chris Webb is recovering after being attacked while returning to his London flat last night.

Mr Webb, who is also a former deputy police and crime commissioner for Lancashire, was on foot when he was set upon by a group of masked youths in the Lambeth area of the capital who stole his phone, but left him uninjured.

He said in a statement: "At 10pm last night, as I was returning to my flat in London from work on foot, I was attacked and mugged by a group of five or six masked youths on bikes.

"They stole my phone but luckily I have no injuries and I am ok.

"I want to thank the Metropolitan Police Service for their swift response and support. The officers who assisted me went above and beyond and are a remarkable credit to the force."

The Metropolitan Police has confirmed it is investigating the incident.

A spokesperson said: "Officers were called at 21:55hrs on Monday, 4 November following reports of a robbery on Lambeth Walk.

"The victim was approached by a group of men who stole his phone from his hand. Enquiries remain ongoing.

"Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or ‘X’ @MetCC and quote CAD7685/4 November. You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."