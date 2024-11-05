Blackpool South MP Chris Webb is recovering after being mugged in late night attack in London

Blackpool South MP Chris Webb is recovering after being attacked while returning to his London flat last night.

Mr Webb, who is also a former deputy police and crime commissioner for Lancashire, was on foot when he was set upon by a group of masked youths in the Lambeth area of the capital who stole his phone, but left him uninjured.

He said in a statement: "At 10pm last night, as I was returning to my flat in London from work on foot, I was attacked and mugged by a group of five or six masked youths on bikes.

"They stole my phone but luckily I have no injuries and I am ok.

"I want to thank the Metropolitan Police Service for their swift response and support. The officers who assisted me went above and beyond and are a remarkable credit to the force."

The Metropolitan Police has confirmed it is investigating the incident.

A spokesperson said: "Officers were called at 21:55hrs on Monday, 4 November following reports of a robbery on Lambeth Walk.

"The victim was approached by a group of men who stole his phone from his hand. Enquiries remain ongoing.

"Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or ‘X’ @MetCC and quote CAD7685/4 November. You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

