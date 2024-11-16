Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Volunteers from Blackpool’s RNLI have been presented with awards and medals in recognition of their lifesaving endeavours.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Long-serving operational members of the team have received the Kings Coronation Medal in front of fellow voluneer and supporters.

.The Kings Coronation Medal is awarded to those in RNLI operational roles at the time of the Kings Coronation, with five years service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool RNLI operational volunteer recipients for Kings Coronation Medals. Photo: RNLI | RNLI

Some 15 RNLI volunteers were presented with their medals by the Blackpool RNLI Chair, Steve Fitzgerald.

On the same evening, RNLI Certificates of Service were presented to Phil Denham and Barry Griezans by Keith Horrocks MBE, previous Lifeboat Operations Manager and David Warburton, current Lifeboat Operations Manager.

Phil completed 55 years volunteer service in a variety of operational roles in Blackpool RNLI, during which time 303 lives were saved by Blackpool Volunteer Crews.

Phil was also awarded the RNLI Bronze medal in 1998 for a rescue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barry completed 21 years volunteer service in operational service to Blackpool RNLI, during which time 97 lives were saved by the Blackpool volunteer crews.

A Blackpool RNLI spokesman said: “Their certificates of service reflect the RNLI gratitude for their volunteer service.Photos 1. Blackpool RNLI operational volunteer recipients for Kings Coronation Medals2. Presentation to Blackpool RNLI volunteer Phil Denham3. Presentation to Blackpool RNLI volunteer Barry Griezans