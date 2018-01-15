Blackpool lads On a Tuesday ready for weekend bands test

Blackpool-based rock band On A Tuesday are making waves in the music industry after beating hundreds of acts to reach a regional final of a top national competition.

The four-piece combo, who enjoy songwriting, are in with a shout of winning the SoundWaves Music Competition UK, aimed at discovering the next big thing.

Their event takes place at the O2 Academy Leeds this Saturday, when they will be competing against 14 other acts from across West Yorkshire, including talent in all ages from acoustic sets, to pop artists as well as rock bands.

The ultimate UK winners, decided on via an online vote in March, will be given a full UK Tour, radio airplay and the potential to be signed to management and recording companies.

This Saturday the band - Trent Delves, Liam McNaught, Joshua Hall and Will Plunkett - will play in front of music industry judges and Capital FM’s James Cusack.

Tickets are available at are available at: o2academyleeds.co.uk or by calling 0844 477 2000 25.