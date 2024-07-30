Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A former Pussycat Doll singer and Dancing on Ice star will be taking to the stage for this year’s Blackpool Illuminations switch on.

Pop icon and Grammy-nominated artist Kimberly Wyatt will bring her high energy, fun DJ set, featuring some of the biggest tracks of the Noughties, dance hits and other pop classics, as part of an outdoor celebration on the Tower Festival Headland on the evening of Friday, August 30.

The Blackpool Illuminations are back next month. | UGC

Sign up for our free newsletters now Staged in association with Hits Radio, the free-to-access event will also feature the "Massaoke” show performed by Rockstar Weekend, described by David Walliams as “the greatest party band of all time!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Opening the main show, this unique mass participation touring production features lyrics from some of the greatest crowd-pleasing hits of all time, on the giant LED screens.

It’s the show where you, the general public, become the stars, with the aim of creating the biggest family sing along that Blackpool has ever seen! The Massaoke show has appeared at numerous big sporting events and music festivals including Glastonbury, Latitude, Leeds, Edinburgh, the Rugby World Cup Final at Twickenham, and, more recently, at London’s O2 Fan Zone ahead of the Euros 2024 final.

They will be followed on stage by American-born Kimberly Wyatt, who is now settled in the UK as a singer, dancer, actor and TV personality. Kimberly achieved worldwide fame with The Pussycat Dolls, selling more than 15 million albums and 40 million singles worldwide, becoming one of the biggest-selling girl groups of all time.

The Pussycat Dolls burst on to the pop scene in 2005 with their debut album, PCD, and had a string of hits, including Don't Cha and Stickwitu, both of which reached number one in the UK charts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More I went to the unveiling of the 2024 Blackpool Illuminations & left in awe of the engineers who make it happen

Kimberly subsequently became a judge on the hit Sky1 UK TV show Got to Dance alongside Adam Garcia and Ashley Banjo. The series ran for five seasons gaining average viewing figures of 4-5 million. She was also the lead judge for CBBC’s flagship dance show, Taking The Next Step.

In 2015, Kimberly was crowned Celebrity Masterchef champion and two years ago, she finished third in Dancing On Ice.

In 2015, Kimberly was crowned Celebrity Masterchef champion and two years ago, she finished third in Dancing On Ice. | UGC

The two acts form just part of the main switch-on show, which will be hosted by Leanne and Joel, the presenters of Hits Radio breakfast show. The headline act and switch-on celebrity are still to be announced.

Earlier in the evening, some of Blackpool’s brightest young musicians will take to the stage in the run-up to the main event with a non-stop series of performances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Upbeat Rock Academy, which organises rock music tuition for more than 300 students from across the Fylde Coast, will present Blackpool Introduces, a 90-minute-long showcase of local talent.

The young people will be joined by Blackpool-based House of Wingz, an award-winning hip hop dance crew that has already been featured on prime time national television.

Rockstar Weekend | UGC

Councillor Lynn Williams, Leader of Blackpool Council, said: “This is already shaping up to be a night to remember.

“This concert is all about giving everyone the opportunity to share one of the most iconic moments in the UK tourism calendar – the switching on of the world’s greatest free light show!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We can’t wait to complete the line-up and get this party started!”

Last year’s event, which marked a return to the outdoors after three years of being staged indoors due to pandemic restrictions, attracted a record crowd of 80,000 on to the seafront to watch Sophie Ellis-Bextor pull the famous switch.

Earlier this year, it was announced that the Illuminations would once again be extended by two months, running nightly until January 5, 2025.