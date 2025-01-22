Blackpool & Fylde planning applications from last week including new mini golf course

Across Blackpool and Fylde, 20 planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.
They include a new mini golf course, four new build homes and the conversion of offices into apartments among other applications.
Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.
1. Blackpool & Fylde planning
Blackpool & Fylde planning applications validated between January 13 and 19 | Google Maps
2. Land north of Mill Lane, Elswick PR4 3ZH
Application validated Jan 13 for application to discharge condition 6 (scheme for provision and future maintenance of public open space) of reserved matters approval 23/0186 | Google Maps
3. Larbreck Hill Farm, Garstang Road, Little Eccleston with Larbreck PR3 0XS
Application validated Jan 13 for conversion of existing hay barn and shippon to form 3 no. residential dwellings to be to be built and occupied as self-build/custom dwellings | Google Maps
4. 34-36 Orchard Road, Lytham St Annes FY8 1PF
Application validated Jan 13 for change of use of building from offices (use class e(g)(i)) to 9 apartments (use class c3) including: 1) erection of retaining walls and staircases to front and rear to provide light wells and access to basement level apartments; 2) erection of replacement front entrance canopy; 3) insertion of roof lights to front roof slope and additional windows and doors to front and side elevations ; 4) addition of pitched roof to single storey rear outrigger and erection of external staircase to side; 5) erection of bin/cycle store to rear; and 6) formation of car park to front | Google Maps
