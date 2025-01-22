Blackpool & Fylde planning applications from last week including new mini golf course

4 . 34-36 Orchard Road, Lytham St Annes FY8 1PF

Application validated Jan 13 for change of use of building from offices (use class e(g)(i)) to 9 apartments (use class c3) including: 1) erection of retaining walls and staircases to front and rear to provide light wells and access to basement level apartments; 2) erection of replacement front entrance canopy; 3) insertion of roof lights to front roof slope and additional windows and doors to front and side elevations ; 4) addition of pitched roof to single storey rear outrigger and erection of external staircase to side; 5) erection of bin/cycle store to rear; and 6) formation of car park to front | Google Maps