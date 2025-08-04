A gang that ran a sophisticated drugs operation across Blackpool - directed by a man from inside prison - has been jailed for a combined total of more than 103 years.

The network was orchestrated by Adam Garnett, 35, who continued to control the supply of Class A drugs while serving a 15-year sentence behind bars.

The gang’s activities came to light when prison staff discovered mobile phones and Wi-Fi routers hidden in Garnett’s cell.

An investigation by Lancashire Constabulary’s West Targeted Crime Team uncovered an extensive organised crime group (OCG) operating in the Blackpool area between February 2023 and July 2024.

Garnett directed the operation with the help of three key lieutenants on the outside - Dalbir Sandhu, Shannon Hilton and Jason Gerrand.

Searches at their home addresses recovered large quantities of heroin, crack cocaine, ketamine, cannabis, cash and mobile phones – all linking the gang together.

Forensic analysis further connected the items to individual suspects.

Disturbing content was also found on phones, including videos from Garnett’s girlfriend, Shannon Hilton, showing kilo blocks of cocaine, video calls with Garnett and footage of her pet parrot being taught to say “two for 25” - a reference to street-level drug deals - in front of a child.

Messages found on Sandhu’s phone revealed drug pricing, county lines references and records of transactions.

County lines operations often exploit vulnerable people to deliver drugs on behalf of higher-level dealers.

Despite being in custody, Garnett remained in control, directing others, obstructing the investigation and attempting to have evidence moved or destroyed.

Gang member Gareth Burgess was found to have filmed himself walking through Blackpool carrying large sums of cash while rapping about his crimes.

15 people were arrested and charged with drug offences. All pleaded guilty at Preston Crown Court.

They were sentenced as follows:

Adam Garnett, 35, of no fixed abode, was jailed for 19 years and six months for two counts of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs. He will serve this sentence consecutively to an existing 15-year term already being served.

Shannon Hilton, 29, of no fixed abode, received 12 years for two counts of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and possession with intent to supply Class B drugs.

Dalbir Sandhu, 41, of Chesterfield Road, Blackpool, was sentenced to 10 years for two counts of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Jason Gerrand, 50, of no fixed abode, was jailed for eight years and three months for two counts of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

Gareth Burgess, 45, of Clayton Crescent, Blackpool, received seven years and seven months for two counts of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

Dean Baker, 33, of Norfolk Avenue, Thornton Cleveleys, was jailed for seven years and four months for two counts of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

Thomas Bird, 31, of Bolton Street, Blackpool, was sentenced to nine years and three months. This includes eight years and nine months for two counts of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs, plus a further six months for breaching a suspended sentence.

Chloe Stott, 24, of Langdale Road, Blackpool, received seven years and seven months in her absence for two counts of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs. A warrant has been issued for her arrest.

Jack Faryniarz, 22, of Dickson Road, Blackpool, was jailed for eight years and nine months for two counts of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and burglary.

William Ogden, 21, of Spencer Court, Blackpool, received eight years for two counts of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and possession with intent to supply.

Ryan Black, 27, of Jameson Street, Blackpool, was sentenced to five years in his absence for two counts of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs. A warrant has also been issued for his arrest.

Rachel Johnson, 34, of Brock Avenue, Fleetwood, was given a 15-month sentence, suspended for 12 months, after pleading guilty to assisting an organised crime group. She must complete 80 hours of unpaid work.

Jamie Robinson, 22, of Airdrie Place, Blackpool, received a two-year sentence, suspended for two years, after pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs. He must also complete 120 hours of unpaid work.

Jadene Grady, 26, of Onslow Road, Blackpool, was given a 15-month sentence, suspended for 12 months, after pleading guilty to assisting an organised crime group. She must complete 80 hours of unpaid work.

Detective Sergeant Anthony Alves said: “This group ran a sophisticated operation to supply Class A drugs across Blackpool, and Garnett remained in control even from inside prison.

“I welcome these sentences following a long and complex investigation. I’d like to thank my team, the Crown Prosecution Service and prosecution counsel Sarah Magill and Holly Nelson for their work in bringing this group to justice.”

DS Alves added that efforts are ongoing to locate Chloe Stott and Ryan Black, who failed to attend court.

“If you see them or know where they are, I urge you to contact us,” he said.

“We will continue to dismantle these gangs, whether they operate behind bars or on the streets.”