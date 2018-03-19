Blackpool DJ Danny Howard to star at new dance festival S2S in the Park

Blackpool DJ Danny Howard has been announced as one of the headliners for a major new dance festival for Lancashire.

READ MORE: Entertainment news



The resort-born star will join headliners including Judge Jules and MistaJam at the S2S in the Park event in Preston this summer.

The events company behind the July 28 festival are one of many hosting North West dance music nights as the popularity of Manchester’s 1990s clubbing scene sees a revival.

And Joe has found that people from Blackpool, Preston and the old Lancashire mill towns are visiting Manchester for this kind of event.

Last Halloween Joe and fellow director Lee Drake, who have a combined 23 years experience in the events industry, held ‘S2S - A Journey Through Dance Music’ in Preston, which was a sell-out many weeks in advance.

Joe, 33, said: “We now feel there’s scope to expand on this success.

“An outdoor festival has been in our eye line for around five years now but we never really sat down and put pen to paper.

“In Preston and Moor Park we found a situation where we could put all our ideas into place. The city is missing this kind of event.”

Organisers see the possibility of around 7,500 people attending this summer but with time Joe believes a number closer to 20,000 could be possible.

“We’ve been liaising with the likes of the police and local authorities and of course the people in Preston near to Moor Park who will be getting more information through their letter boxes very soon,” explained Joe.

An after-party is set to take place at the Guild Hall, with other city centre clubs also looking at having their own events to carry on the day-time festival.

Joe, whose day job is in building management, said: “The idea behind it is to carry on the party for those at the day event but also to let people who might have missed it through work to join in the fun.

“The feedback so far has been great with people asking when the next one is.”

The festival runs on Saturday, July 28 in Moor Park, Preston.

Tickets for the event, sold via Preston-based ticketers Skiddle, are already on sale.

They start at £50 with a deposit system in place.

More information can be found at www.s2sfest.com.