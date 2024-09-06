A vital lifeline for vulnerable residents struggling with the cost of living has been extended by the Government.

The Household Support Fund, which has seen around £10m of extra funding given to Blackpool since its launch in October 2021, had been set to be axed at the end of September.

The Household Support Fund, a fund to help struggling households with bills and essentials, has been extended to cover the winter period Jacob King/PA Wire | Jacob King/PA Wire

But the Government has announced it will be extended for another six months after warnings from councils including Blackpool the loss of the payments would place families in hardship over the winter.

Blackpool Council will use the funding to support people with energy and food costs, including pensioners who are set to lose their winter fuel allowance.

Around 12,500 families in Blackpool have received support from the current round of Household Support Fund spending. Many were parents whose children are eligible for free school meals and who received food vouchers to cover school holidays.

Coun Jo Farrell, Blackpool Council cabinet member for levelling up – people, said: “Blackpool Council will be providing support to residents that might need help with additional energy costs over the winter period.

“We have used previous rounds of Household Support Fund to support residents, including our pensioners with their energy costs and we will do the same again. This includes those who may be impacted by the winter fuel allowance. “We know that some residents may be concerned about additional costs over the winter, and we will continue to help those that are most vulnerable when we can.

“We will ensure to provide more details of what will be available and the eligibility conditions once we have received Government guidance. We will update our webpage when more information is available.”

Pensioners whose weekly income is below £218.15 for a single person or £332.95 for a couple are also being urged check to see if they are eligible for pension credit which is worth £3,900 a year on average, using DWP’s online calculator.

Applications for Pension Credit can be made:

On the How to Claim page Over the phone by calling 0800 99 1234 (Monday to Friday 8am to 6pm) By printing out and filling in a paper application form For more information visit the Pension Credit GOV.UK page

