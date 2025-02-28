A coroner is set to probe the death of a Blackpool man which is linked to the misconduct of a Lancashire PC.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An inquest into the death of Dylan McEwan, also known as Dylan Smith, was adjourned in May 2024 pending the outcome of a possible police misconduct hearing.

Blackpool Coroner Alan Wilson is now set to hold a pre inquest review to see if the matter has been concluded on April 15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancashire Police have said they were holding a misconduct investigation probing the contact the police officer had with the 24-year-old shortly before he ended up dead.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “Following an investigation we have determined that there is a case to answer for Gross Misconduct. A misconduct hearing will be arranged in due course.”

Police

An inquest into the death of Dylan McEwan, also known as Dylan Smith, waill go ahead once the corner has gathered all the evidence he needs.

Coroner Wilson previously heard the 24-year old died from hanging at an address in Blackpool on June 23, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scant details of the case were revealed in court by the coroner, who said an inquest date would be fixed after the outcome of the police inquiry.

Speaking following the inquest in November, a Lancashire Police spokesman said: "First and foremost our thoughts are with Dylan’s loved ones at this time.

"We referred the matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) and they have reviewed the case and determined it should be investigated by Lancashire Constabulary’s Professional Standards Department.

"That investigation is ongoing and a police officer is subject to a misconduct investigation.

"It would be inappropriate to comment any further at this time."