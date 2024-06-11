Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A critically endangered orangutan at Blackpool Zoo has become a mother for the first time.

Summer, the Bornean orangutan, gave birth to a healthy baby boy during the night on Sunday, Apri 28l.

Blackpool Zoo says that both mother and baby, who is yet to be named, are doing really well and living happily alongside another first-time mum, Jingga, and her son Jarang.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The father of both youngsters is Kawan, who came to Blackpool Zoo in 2022, from Apenheul Zoo in the Netherlands as part of the European Endangered Species Programme (EEP).

Summer, the Bornean orangutan, with her new baby boy at Blackpool Zoo. Credit: Alison Allen | Blackpool Zoo

Darren Webster, Zoo Director at Blackpool Zoo, said: “After more than 20 years of waiting we are delighted to have had two beautiful Bornean orangutans born in Blackpool in the past 12 months.

“Kawan’s arrival marked a new start after our previous male, Ramon, moved to a group in Germany that was more suited to him for breeding.

“Ramon settled in well in his new family and has now become a father himself, so we are delighted that the move was a huge success for both collections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Kawan was selected to form a breeding group at Blackpool Zoo following extensive talks with experts from the European Ex-Situ Programme (EEP) and specialist keepers from the UK and beyond.

“Summer was born here at Blackpool Zoo in 2002 and I’ve watched her grow and flourish over the last 22 years. To see her become a mother is a huge honour and testament to the incredible work and experience of our primate team.

“The Bornean orangutan was classified as critically endangered in July 2016 by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). This means that this species now faces an “extremely high” risk of extinction in the wild.

“This makes breeding programmes such as the EEP absolutely vital and we are delighted to be welcoming a new generation of beautiful Bornean orangutans here at Blackpool Zoo.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Summer's baby is currently unnamed, any suggestions? Credit: Alison Allen | Alison Allen

The group of five live in Blackpool Zoo’s £1 million Orangutan Outlook facility, which has been specially designed to meet the complicated needs of the magnificent species.

Blackpool Zoo is home to over 1,000 mammals, birds, reptiles and invertebrates set amidst thirty-seven acres of mature woodland and lakes.