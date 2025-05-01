Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of Blackburn town centre’s best-known bars has been put up for sale.

The Blackburn Times in Northgate - opposite King George’s Hall - has been put on the market by Blackpool-based Amber Inns, with an asking price of £450,000.

The imposing, darkly-coloured building was the former home of the 19th century newspaper of the same name, but has traded as a pub for decades.

Agent Fleurets state that it has open plan trading to ground floor, an ex-nightclub in the basement, and offers a three-bed private flat. They say it has an “excellent, modern fit out in traditional style”, and “may suit alternative use”.

The Blackburn Times | Fleurets/Rightmove

The brochure states: “The Blackburn Times operates as a 100 per cent wet led, town centre public house catering for a predominantly local and regular walk-in trade. The premises are open all day from 12 noon, until 11pm during the week and until 1am on a Friday and Saturday.

“It currently trades at circa £8,000 per week and trade is supported by the usual mix of pub activities together with satellite TV. An experienced operator may feel that there is an opportunity to utilise the basement area which has previously been operated as a nightclub area. Other purchasers may feel that the property is better suited to an alternative use (subject to planning).”

The pub is trading as normal. Amber Inns have been contacted over the reason for its sale.