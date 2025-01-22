Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leaders at a Lancashire church have announced it will close in the same year it celebrates its centenery.

Revidge Fold United Reformed Church in Shear Brow, Blackburn, has been put on the market for £500,000, following a merger with Trinity Brownhills to create the North Blackburn United Reformed Church.

The congregation at Revidge Fold have worshipped there for 100 years, but in the last 12 months, it has been decided that “the two churches are stronger together”, and will operate from the former Trinity Brownhills site.

To mark the end of the Revidge Fold chapter and to mark the centenary, there will be an exhibition on Saturday, February 22 between 3-5pm, and with an Anniversary Service at 2.30pm on Sunday, February 23.

Revidge Fold URC, Blackburn | Lamb and Swift/Rightmove

Tim Hopley, North Western Synod Clerk said: “Over the past 12 months, the congregations at Revidge Fold and Trinity Brownhills have been working closely together, worshipping together, and considering how best they can serve the communities around them. Both congregations agreed that they could do more together, and they joined together during the last twelve months to form a newly named ‘North Blackburn URC” which will continue to worship at the previously named Trinity Brownhills site.

Inside Revidge Fold URC | Lamb and Swift/Rightmove

“North Blackburn URC continues to be an important part of the communities around north Blackburn, carrying on the work and witness of the two congregations. Whilst it is sad to close one of the buildings, the two churches are stronger together, and hope to continue to serve the people of north Blackburn as a sign of God’s love.”

The market listing for Revidge Fold URC states that the entire area is just over one acre in size, with two interconnected buildings - the church itself from the 1920s and the church hall from the 1970s. The agent states it has “potential development opportunity subject to achieving appropriate planning consents.