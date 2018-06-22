Biscuit factory workers save family from blaze in Kirkham

Staff at the Fox’s Biscuits factory in Kirkham, have been hailed as heroes after coming to the rescue of a family after a fire broke out at a nearby home.

The team helped evacuate families after a fire started in the early hours of May 15 at a property on Garstang Road South.

More stories: REVEALED: Plans for new Preston health hub to ease the pressure at Royal Preston Hospital

A spokesman for the company says that staff members at the site became concerned after they smelt burning.

The on-site fire team consisting of Paul Barrett, Graham Pearson, Andrew Errington and Stefan Durkot, searched the factory but were unable to find a fire.

Refusing to give up, the team continued to search and during a walk of the grounds noticed a blaze from a nearby property.

Instinctively, the brave staff members raced to the property and evacuated the homes until the emergency services could arrive. This included one young family with a baby and a dog, who were all helped to safety.

Andrew Errington, departmental manager, said: "We didn’t question it, we did what we have been trained to do, which is to evacuate people safely.

"We are all glad everyone got out safely and that we saw the flames when we did or it could have been a lot worse.

“Not all heroes wear capes!”

The Police, Fire brigade and local community organisations have shown their gratitude to the quick thinking and calm response by the fire team, which, without question, saved lives.

Lee Mcleod, manufacturing manager, said: “The Fox’s team went above and beyond the call of duty that night, we are really proud of their efforts.”

A spokesman for the fire service said they were called to a fire at around 3am on May 15. Four fire engines attended and used a hose reel to put the fire out.

Nobody was injured in the incident. The cause of the fire is not known.

Fox’s donated biscuits to the neighbours affected by the fire.