Birthday festivities as market celebrates

Shoppers and traders celebrated Preston market’s first birthday in style on Saturday.

The festivities began with Deputy Mayor, Coun David Borrow making a short speech and unveiling a commemorative plaque. Then shoppers enjoyed live music from local band, the Ukulele Strummers followed by the Blow Jangles jazz band.

Preston Markets first birthday. Nancy Quayle, aged 4 with face painter Janet Case.

Throughout the day entertaining street theatre was performed around the markets surprising customers with dancing seafood and vegetable instruments!

Coun Brian Rollo, cabinet member for environment said: “The first birthday event celebrates the success of the traders and Preston Markets over the first year, welcoming customers and members of the public to enjoy it with us. It’s great to see the Markets evolving day to day, with businesses growing and also welcoming new traders. Footfall figures show a positive trend and with only a few units left available, it has been a successful year.” for the new Market Hall.”

“The first birthday event is another great opportunity to shop local and support independent businesses.”

Preston Markets first birthday. Preston Ukulele Strummers perform.