Birkacre Garden Centre in Chorley supports Marie Curie

Staff from a Chorley garden centre have donated more than £3,000 to help provide care for people living with cancer.

Read more: /volunteer-for-marie-curie-s-great-daffodil-appeal-1-8423925

Birkacre Garden Centre donated £2 from every sale of cast iron daffodil bird feeders to the Chorley fund-raising group of Marie Curie, resulting in a total of £3,700.

Stephen Ainscough, garden centre managing director, said: “We are delighted to support Marie Curie and this fantastic amount shows just how much our customers value the work that they do. We hope to help them further in 2018 and the daffodils are available again to purchase at the garden centre.”

Gardman Wild Bird Care, who supplies the garden centre with the cast iron daffodils is continuing its partnership with Marie Curie for 2018, helping to support the UK’s leading charity for people living with a terminal illness and their families.

Gardman has pledged to donate 50p from every sale of a Gardman cast iron daffodil.

Will Hemmings, marketing director at Gardman Wild Bird Care, said: “Marie Curie is such a fantastic cause which is needed by, and resonates with, everybody at some point in their lives. At Gardman, we plan to raise a further £200,000 for Marie Curie through the sale of our charity daffodil bird feeders and other products. Through the sales of our charity products and with the help of the general public and our retail partners, we aim to leave a lasting impression for the charity, and in the lives of those suffering with terminal illness and their families.“

Over the past year, volunteers in the Chorley area have raised almost £15,000 for Marie Curie, which will be used to provide care and support to people living with a terminal illness and their families.

To find out how you can help, call Marie Curie community fund-raiser, Sophie Yates on 01254 855031, email Sophie.yates@mariecurie.org.uk or visit http://www.mariecurie.org.uk/.