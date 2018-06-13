Bin collection changes on the way in Preston

Stricter guidelines on missed bins are set to be approved by the council next week as part of a raft of waste collection changes.

Town hall bosses say the changes - which will see collection of textiles cease and a reduction in the time residents have to report missed bins - will save funds.

The proposals, expected to be given the green light by cabinet members on Wednesday, will mean crews will not return to missed bins in cases where the resident is “at fault” to reduce additional fuel costs.

New guidelines will also mean changes to collection points from private driveways and roads.

And a limit of two working days will be imposed for residents to report missed collections.

An officer’s report to be considered by the cabinet reads: “By not returning to missed bins where the resident is at fault, the council will be encouraging residents to take more care and not to miss a collection, whilst still collecting missed bins in those cases of staff error, or access issues.”

Ceasing textile collections will “encourage” residents to donate to charities, the report adds.

Households, predominantly in rural areas, with long private driveways will be assessed with new collection points enforced near to public highways.