Bilsborrow Flower Show ready for its 60th anniversary

Many happy returns!

hen Bilsborrow flower show celebrates its 60th birthday at Bilsborrow Village Hall, it will be a proud and milestone moment for the organising committee.

Margery Stuart was one of the founders of the show, along with her late husband John, and is still helping organise it.

She recalled: "We used to have the showing someone's garage. We just decided we should start a new venture. It's an interest for the village."

The show has grown and grown and Margery said:

"It's exciting to see what people have made in the past 12 months and there is always something different in the baking and the flowers are always good."

The show opens tomorrow (Saturday) at 2pm, with an auction at 3pm.