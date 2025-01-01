Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Issa brothers have been told to tidy up around the construction site of their new mega mansions, as permission is granted for three ultra-modern luxury homes on an ‘eyesore’ plot of land nearby.

Mohsin and Zuber Issa's scheme to knock down eight houses in Billinge End Road, Blackburn, and replace them with five new luxury residences was granted permission by Blackburn with Darwen Council despite 30 objection letters. Local residents argued that the development would damage the environment and ruin the aesthetics of the area, dubbing the structures 'The McMansions'. But the plans were granted and work is underway.

Now a development of three modern houses on a neighbouring piece of land on the junction of Billinge End Road and Woodgates Road has also been approved by councillors - despite objections from Ian Whalley, who lives opposite the site, claiming the scheme would be overdevelopment and would cause a loss of privacy for nearby homes.

Mr Whalley told the councillors that the piece of land, once owned by the Issas, had become a dumping ground for rubble and debris since work had started on the Issa family mansions, saying: “It has been an eyesore for 18 months.”

How the 3 new houses will look on the Billinge Crest site | LDR/Design/BWD Council

Notices to contractors

Planning manager Gavin Prescott told the meeting at the end of December, that the land was no longer owned by the Issas having been sold to applicant Luke Ellis from Lytham St Annes and the current application was nothing to do with the EG Group founders. But he confirmed that council officials had issued notices to the contractors building their ‘McMansions’ in Billinge End Road to clear up the Billinge Crest site of rubble and debris, clean mud and mess on the local roads and submit a backdated planning application for the boundary wall of the houses. Mr Prescott said all the requirements of the notices had been complied with.

Mr Ellis originally wanted to build four large five-bedroomed detached houses with a choice of basement cinema, gym, spa, and games room. But after discussions with officials on the development’s impact on nearby trees he altered the proposal to three properties. Mr Whalley told the meeting: “This site used to be a picturesque bungalow – as single dwelling in a spacious garden. Developments in this area should be single dwellings in spacious gardens. We are going to get a lot of concrete and tarmac where there were trees and gardens. I am concerned about overdevelopment and privacy.”

Conservative group planning spokesman Cllr Paul Marrow told the committee he and his fellow Livesey with Pleasington representative Derek Hardman could not support the application because of concerns about the access and the poor lighting on the road where several lamp standards were not working. Local Billinge and Beardwood Labour Councillor Jackie Floyd said: “There is a lot of development going on in Blackburn with Darwen. It’s often individuals with money want to live here. The site has been a bit of an eyesore.”

Borough growth boss Coun Quesir Mahmood said: “We’re quite fortunate that people in Blackburn want to build large houses and have the means to do so. The committee voted to approved the scheme with 20 conditions despite Couns Marrow and Hardman voting against.