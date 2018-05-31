Biggest family announce news of 21st baby

Britain’s biggest family, who live in Morecambe, have announced that mum Sue is pregnant with her 21st baby.

The Radfords welcomed their 20th child Archie last year but despite vowing that Archie would be the couple’s last child, Sue has fallen pregnant again and conceived the couple’s 21st baby.

The Radford family began appearing on the Channel 4 documentary television programme 15 kids and counting.

Annual updates focus on the last year in the Radford household: 20 kids and counting covering their 25th wedding, aired in January 2018.

They are commonly known as Britain’s largest family, consisting of dad Noel, mum Sue, and 19 living children; their 17th, Alfie Thomas, was stillborn. Archie Rowan Radford, born in September 2017, is their youngest.

The family live in a former care home in Morecambe. They own and have operated the Radford’s Pie Company, also known as Faraday’s, a bakery in Heysham, since 1999.