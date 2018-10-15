Big Pink Day in Ashton for Breast Cancer Care

A community turned pink in support of a breast cancer charity.

Isa Brown organised The Big Pink Day at Fishwick Hall Golf Club, in Ashton, raising more than £1,374 for the Breast Cancer Care charity.

A toy pink pug got everyone guessing its name, and children made the most of the popcorn, candy floss and ice cream van.

Guests bid generously in the auction and got lucky in the tombolas.

Isa said: “I really wanted to do this to support Breast Cancer Care because I know so many people affected by it. I have had two friends die in the past year. My friend’s sister-in-law has also passed away after having breast cancer. My sister, Elizabeth Singleton, is a cancer survivor after having a double mastectomy. She came along to the event to support me.

“I was going to do this in my back garden but it escalated and I was able to book Fishwick Hall Golf Club.

“We had a fabulous day - it could not have gone any better.

“We turned it all pink, with cupcakes and a pug, as well as tombolas, lucky dips and bric-a-brac stalls.

“I want to thank everybody who made it possible. We had T-shirts printed by Smart Image Workwear, who offered us a donation.

“We have raised more than £1,374 and still expecting more to come in. Fishwick Gold Club has donated a round of golf for four people and so we will auction that off.”