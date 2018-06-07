BIG INTERVIEW: Marie Diamond - master teacher of ‘The Secret’ to share gift with Preston audience

Many of us, at some point of our lives feel stuck. There is that sense – are we making the right decisions? Working the job we wanted? Living the life we envisioned or simply questioning how we can change our fortunes?

What if there were a model or formula for people to reset their life journeys and determine a new level of success?

Internationally renowned Feng Shui master and teacher Marie Diamond has made it her life’s work to help motivate and transform lives all over the world, from government leaders, Hollywood directors and celebrities to whole corporations.

Later this month the transformational speaker and author, who has travelled the globe delivering her teachings, will make a visit to Lancashire for a full-day seminar in Diamond Feng Shui and the Law of Attraction, organised by Blackpool -based networking business Pink Link Ladies.

Mum-of-three Marie, who lives in Monaco, says of her visit to Preston: “Coral, the owner of Pink Link came to my workshop in London and as she used my Diamond Method she experienced great changes in her life and her business.

“She invited me to come to Lancashire. I love supporting women to live the best life they can for them selves and their families, so I am very excited to come to the area again.

Coral Horn and Camille Winkelmann of Pink Link based in Blackpool

“In Preston I will be sharing how you can manifest 33 per cent more results with your success and abundance in your personal and professional life by using your environment. It is not only to focus on a positive mindset and have goals, but how to manifest your goals on a vision board and in your three-dimensional vision board that is your home and office.

“Successful people express their success in their home and office. The secrets I share with my top clients and celebrities, I wish to bring to people world wide.”

It is Marie’s practices and her Diamond Feng Shui model which led to her being invited as the only European contributor in Rhonda Byrne’s self-help book The Secret, which has sold more than 50 million copies world wide.

Her visit to Preston, at the Marriott Hotel in Broughton on June 16, will be unique in that it is the first time she will be taking part in a public event geared specifically to women.

Successful people express their success in their home and office. The secrets I share with my top clients and celebrities, I wish to bring to people world wide.

Marie has travelled extensively between continents to connect with students and clients in more than 190 countries.

Before setting out on a career in life coaching, which has seen her work alongside clients including Steven Spielberg and the Rolling Stones, Marie was a successful corporate lawyer working with the Belgian and European government.

Born in Bruges in Belgium, Marie says it was a near death experience during her teenage years, when she was run over by a truck, which brought about her introduction to the ancient art and science of Feng Shui.

The basic principle of the practice, which dates back 4,000 years, is the art of placement - understanding how the placement of yourself and objects within an environment affects your life in various areas of experience.

Big Interview - transformational speaker and feng shui master Marie Diamond, contributor to The Secret

Marie explains: “When I was 15 years old, I had a very bad accident that almost killed me. I learned then how Feng Shui was affecting me negatively and I turned my life and my health around to become a very successful lawyer in Belgium.

“In my early thirties, my clients started asking me how I became so fast successful, had a beautiful family and created a lot of wealth.

“I started sharing with them my Law of Attraction method that includes a combination of a positive mindset, a grateful heart and kindness, daily meditation and the Feng Shui of my home and office. So I started sharing, mentoring and speaking about the Diamond method. And it never stopped.

“My vision for my life from that early experience was to enlighten more than 500 million people worldwide.

“So far I have reached millions in more than 190 countries from all cultures, religions and beliefs. By being part as a Master Teacher in The Secret more than 10 years ago, helped me to have a worldwide impact.

“I have attracted some amazing projects like The Secret and work with amazing organisations like the Pink Link Ladies Team in the United Kingdom.

Big Interview - transformational speaker and feng shui master Marie Diamond, contributor to The Secret

“There are so many people and organisations that wish to support and empower others.

“It is a great time of change and transformation going on right now. So I am very grateful for every one that I meet and that I can support in uplifting their lives, families and business.”

Marie made the shift from corporate lawyer to a ‘transformational teacher’ at the age of 31, creating her Diamond Feng Shui school in 1994.

Her teachings were inspired by her knowledge of energy, quantum physics, and ancient meditation, Feng Shui and Dowsing.

Not only did she catch the attention of A-list clients and top athletes, but chief executives in global corporations, looking to inspire their workforces.

Alongside her books, Marie has also established several eponymous transformation schools set up in the USA, central Europe, Israel, and in Mexico, sharing her work through consultants and teachers in her energy systems.

Marie adds: “Everyone is welcome to learn about easy practical steps to change your life.

“You do not need to understand the Law of Attraction.

“It is very practical and you can apply it immediately in your life and your business and family.

“When I decided to make my career shift at 31, my first goal was to find a perfect balance between my mission in my life and being a mother and wife.

“Having the full support of my husband of more than 28 years of marriage and three amazing children that impact in their own way the world around them.

“I have impacted millions of people worldwide with love, light and transformational steps and tools and at the same time still have wonderful time to be with my husband and my children – the greatest gift.”

From a very early age Marie says she imagined herself a future meeting famous people, even practicing teachings and talks to dolls and signing her ownbooks.

“I was also praying and meditating every day .

“I kept using my basic steps till I learned the ancient systems of Feng Shui, Dowsing and Meditation in depth.”

Marie released her latest book Transform Your Life in 2017. She engages frequently with her following through her social media channels but accepts while it is part of her business it should not be a ‘constant entertaining distraction’.

“ Life is about real connections with your family, friends and the world.

“Social media is a connection channel, that is all. The real connections happen through personal conversations, seminars and meetings.

“That is why I am happy to join you in real life in Lancashire. That beats a Facebook live or a you tube video any time.

For information on the event you can contact Coral Horn ; (01253) 425443 coral@pinklinkladies.co.uk or www.pinklinkladies.co.uk