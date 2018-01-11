‘Big Hugs’ for Teletubbies at Preston Guild Hall

Have your say

The iconic, world-famous Teletubbies, who this year celebrate their 20th anniversary, are to star in their first-ever live theatre show, ‘Big Hugs’, created especially for the youngest audience.

Tickets are now on sale to see the show in the Charter Theatre at Preston Guild Hall in April.

Join Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po in a captivating stage show full of love, laughter, music and ‘Big Hugs’, as they explore the magical world of Teletubbyland.

The show will be at the Charter Theatre on Wednesday and Thursday April 11 and 12 at 10am & 1pm.

Tickets are £17.50. There are also family discounts – family of two £34, family of three £47, family of four £58.

Call 01772 80 44 44 or www.prestonguildhall.co.uk .

