Big delays after M6 crash near Preston

Major delays were building up on the M6 in Lancashire today following a collision involving a car and a caravan.

The smash took place northbound between junction 32 of the M55 at the Broughton Interchange and junction 33 for Galgate.

Hour-long tailbacks were reaching as far as Leyland and Chorley on the M6 and M61 at noon, having a huge effect on Easter traffic bound for Blackpool and the Lakes.

And the A6 in Preston was becoming very congested as drivers sought alternative routes.

Highways England tweeted: “ Lane 1 (of 3) closed to allow recovery of a car and caravan which left the carriageway #M6 northbound between J32 #Brougton (#M55) and J33 #Galgate. @HighwaysNWEST and recovery are on scene, long delays back to J32. Please approach with care.”

All lanes later reopened but delays continued.