Big city influence at new Preston bar

A city centre bar is set for a big city-inspired refurbishment in both style and substance.

The bar, formerly SoBar and Villa Bar, in Avenham Street, is set for an upmarket transformation, with influence taken from classy bars and restaurants from Manchester and Liverpool.

The Holt Pub Company, owned by Dave Holt and Darren Cooper, both from Preston, is behind the rejuvenation of the building after taking over the bar in recent weeks.

Dave said: “Preston has been on the cards for a while.”

“We’re both Preston lads. The city is having a real investment boom at the moment and we want to be a part of that.”

The 37-year-old added: “It could be something really great and help push Preston further forward.”

The new bar will be called ‘Baker Street’, inspired by the Victorian Era at the turn of the 20th century.

As part of the renovation work, the first and second floors are set to be removed and the exterior will be painted black to give it a unique and distinctive look.

Darren’s construction company, Cooperwood, is aiding with the building work and stripping the building to the bare bones before work can start in the next few weeks.

It will be pub number six for the company, which currently has notable spots including Dunkirk Hall in Leyland, Ye Olde Hob Inn in Bamber Bridge, Th’owd Smithy Inn in Much Hoole, and new bar The Slipway, which opens in Burscough this Friday (December 8).

An opening of Spring 2018 is the current target for the Holt Pub Company.