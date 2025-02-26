A popular homeware and fashion store will open in Preston next month.

A British Heart Foundation (BHF) charity store will be located at 2 Corporation Street which previously housed an Aldi store.

The German supermarket closed the store last April when a new branch opened in Port Way on Preston Docks. All staff were transferred to the new location.

Announcing the news on their Facebook page, a spokesperson for the new BHF store said everyone was invited to attend the opening.

They said: “We cannot wait to welcome you into our wonderful new store.

“We have a fantastic opening day planned so be sure to join us.”

The store, which also has a furniture and electrical shop in Friargate, is expected to open on Thursday, March 13.