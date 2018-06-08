BGT winner to appear at Lancaster Comedy Club

Britain’s Got Talent winner Lost Voice Guy will be appearing at Lancaster Comedy Club this Sunday.

The original act cancelled but old friend Lost Voice Guy Lee Ridley has stepped in at the last minute to headline this Sunday’s show!

Simon Wozniak, Tom Taylor and MC Pete Otway complete the bill.

If you have a paper ticket for this Sunday or for Tom Binn’s earlier cancelled show in March then these are still valid.

If you booked online you will have received an email earlier this week so please respond to that if you haven’t already done so.

There are a few tickets left which are being offered exclusively to mailing list members and you can book online now through We Got Tickets.

There are no paper tickets, phone bookings or pay on the door available for this show.

Lancaster Comedy Club is at 3-5 Dalton Square, Lancaster (The Borough).