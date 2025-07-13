A bereaved dad’s documentary that gives an exclusive glimpse into the world of a North West children’s hospice will soon be available to stream on Amazon Prime video in the UK and the US.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following a major 10-year distribution deal with Buffalo 8, the award-winning documentary ‘The Little Things’ will be available to watch at home for people across the country and in America on Amazon Prime as well as US Fox Corporation streaming service, Tubi.

This is just the beginning for the documentary, with plans for additional platforms and global release dates to be announced soon.

Watch the official trailer: https://youtu.be/pZDDw4yYl_w

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The film, directed by the award-winning Thomas Elliott Griffiths, provides an intimate look into the remarkable work of Derian House Children’s Hospice in Chorley, sharing the powerful and personal stories of families, staff, and volunteers through interrotron interviews.

Produced by Paul Woodward of Old Swan Films, ‘The Little Things’ was inspired by Woodward’s own experience at Derian House, where his son, Kalel, received care until his passing in 2019. The film seeks to break down misconceptions about children’s hospices, highlighting not just the challenges but also the love, support, and treasured memories created within.

Paul with his son Kalel | Derian House

“Both Tom and I are incredibly excited that our documentary will be able to be viewed by people across the UK and in America,” said Paul. “The entire team at Old Swan Films worked incredibly hard to deliver a truly beautiful cinematic story. We have all taken Derian House to our hearts, and we hope audiences around the world will too. This is an opportunity for people to step inside a children’s hospice and witness what truly happens behind the walls. They will be moved, and they will be filled with love.”

Steve Pemberton

Lancashire-born Steve Pemberton, BAFTA-winning actor and writer (Inside No. 9, The League of Gentlemen), has been a vocal supporter of the project, joining the team as an Executive Producer. “I think it’s fantastic that ‘The Little Things’ will now be seen by audiences worldwide,” said Steve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is a deeply moving documentary exploring the incredible work of children’s hospices, beautifully filmed at Derian House. To support this project is an honour, and I’m sure the film will touch the hearts of families everywhere who have experienced hospice care.”

Since its private screening, ‘The Little Things’ has gained industry recognition, receiving a nomination for the Smiley Charity Film Award, part of the world’s largest cause-based film competition, and a five-star review from UK Film Review, which described the film as “the most moving documentary I have seen in years,” praising it as “inspiring, raw, honest, and insightful”.

‘The Little Things’ has garnered strong support from Together for Short Lives, a leading charity for seriously ill children, which works closely with the UK’s 54 children’s hospices.

The Little Things premiere at Bolton Cineworld | Phil Taylor/Danny Crompton

Karen Edwards OBE, Chief Executive Officer at Derian House, said: “This is incredible news for ‘The Little Things’ documentary, which is a powerful reminder of the difference hospice care makes, and we are so proud to share these stories with the world. The response to the film so far has been overwhelming, and we hope it inspires more people to support children’s hospices. We are so grateful to Paul and his team for their generosity in giving up their time and using their talent to help us show the world what a wonderful place Derian House really is.”

Find out more about Derian House: www.derianhouse.co.uk