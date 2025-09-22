Benches put on the wrong side of a Lancashire street are hindering local businesses

Two new benches in a Lancashire town centre have been fitted on the wrong side of a street outside a pub and cafe, potentially hampering their outdoor trade expansion hopes.

New benches near the Ale House and Escape Coffee and Cocktails, at Market Place near Clitheroe Library have proven to be controversial.

They were installed as part of wider road, pavement and street furniture improvements to Market Place, with the work following similar upgrades to nearby Castle Street by Lancashire County Council and Ribble Valley Council.

But the apparent error, the potential impact on outdoor trading hopes for hospitality businesses, and questions about council and contractors’ work being done properly were raised at the latest meeting of Ribble Valley Council’s Policy & Finance Committee.

Progressive Liberal Coun Mark French said: “The official plan agreed by councillors, I believe, was for benches to be put on the left side of Market Place, as you travel down. I don’t know how it changed but the situation now is imbalanced and detrimental to the Ale House and Escape Coffee & Cocktails.”

He said that although there had been a lot of wider correspondence about the Market Place work, he was not aware of significant direct consultation with businesses. The Ale House felt the changed bench locations were ‘more-or-less a fait accompli’, he said.

Two new brenches in Clitheroe have reportedly been installed on the wrong side of the road. Pic: Robbie MacDonald LDRS. Partner approved. | Robbie MacDonald LDRS. Partner approved.

Cllr French added: “The altered layout was never supported by these businesses. Simon Foster of the Ale House was told there would be one bench directly outside his business. He was advised wrongly that his customers could use the benches and he would not need to police them. Neither is true. Had businesses been aware of the real situation, they would not have acquiesced. The impact is that the outdoor space they both wanted for pavement licences is severely impacted.

“This is not what we are here for. Common sense must prevail. I ask for the original layout and for a bin outside Oxfam with less impact. Perhaps also a re-think on plant containers?”

How did the council respond?

Nicola Hopkins, Ribble Valley Council’s director of planning and economic development, said the issues would be looked at.

She said: “The head of engineering did speak to the Ale House and was under the impression the bench plan was acceptable to all the retail units. There was a lot of correspondence but perhaps some was from customers?

“I just want what’s best for high street vibrancy. We put forward two ideas but can consider others if needed.”

Did other councillors raise issue?

Labour Coun Michael Graveston concurred with Cllr French’s concerns but and also critiqued that fitters were marshalled by member of the public.

Cllr Graveston said: “I share the concerns raised. Overall, the Clitheroe work is fantastic. But there are practicalities. And this is the second time the committee has actioned something but things have not turned-out as we expected. We then get lots of questions. I’m thinking about the stone setts at Clitheroe Market.

“Regarding the new benches, I heard from three separate sources that on the day the benches and planters were put in, a member of the public was marshalling the engineers. That information came to me unprompted.

“I spoke to the owner of Dough pizzeria, who now has space if he wants for outdoors tables and chairs, using a pavement licence. It seems to be working quite well. But there is less room on the other side, outside the Ale House. Maybe some benches could go to another street like York Street? That might be the most pragmatic answer?

“If we want businesses to have outdoor pavement licenses, it won’t possible to get prams or buggies along pavements if all these benches are there too.”

Lib-Dem Mark Sutcliffe said: “There’s already some confusion with pavement licenses, over which council handles them. It used to be the county council but I think Ribble Valley Council now deals with them. But if we have issues with new street benches, businesses are unlikely to apply for pavement licences. Some communication and clarification for businesses would be good.”

Pavement licence changes arose during and after the covid pandemic, designed to make it easier for food and drink businesses to offer outdoor services, table and chairs for customers.

It was agreed to look at taking the two benches away, see what pavement licence applications come from businesses and consider what works best for the location.