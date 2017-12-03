Ben Ashworth's friends do the double Guild Wheel sandwiched with the Cheeky Santa Dash

As the community gears up for the annual Cheeky Santa Dash, a group of runners will be tackling a double Guild Wheel run in memory of late cancer campaigner Ben Ashworth.

A team of 10 of Ben’s friends will do an early morning lap of the 21 mile-route before taking on the Santa fun run at Avenham Park, Preston, and then complete their challenge with another lap around the Guild Wheel.

Ben Ashworth, Fay Morne, Brian Cumpsty, Mark Willett during the double Guild Wheel run

All funds raised from their challenge will go towards Beating Bowel Cancer, a charity which Ben, of Preston, supported following his diagnosis with the illness.

Fay Morne, 42, of Ingol, who had known Ben since 2011, said: “When Ben first had the idea of doing a Cheeky Santa Dash in 2014, he was in the middle of his double Guild Wheel challenge. He decided he would do one lap of the Guild Wheel before the dash and another lap after it.

“As it was cold and dark, I decided to keep him company on the early morning run and then others joined him on the second lap. The second year he did it, three or four of us did the first lap with him and others did the second lap.

“Over the years there was a few of us who joined him. We have got together since his death in the summer and had a laugh about Ben, sharing funny memories and stories - some running and some non-running.

“We thought it would be a good way to celebrate Christmas and his friendship.

“He would be pretty impressed we are doing this and we are not wimping out. Ben certainly would not have wimped out.

“We want to keep up with Ben’s tradition and share our memories with him.

“Ben would have really wanted this event to carry on. It will feel weird doing it without him but would be even stranger without him. We really want to do this.”

The Cheeky Santa Dash takes place this Saturday in Avenham Park, Preston, at 11.30am.

To register visit http://www.beatingbowelcancer.org/get-involved/running/cheeky-santa-dash-2017/

Entry is £10 for adult; £5 for youngsters aged seven to 17 and children under six are free.

A supply of Cheeky Bum shorts will be available on the day. Other attire such as Christmas jumpers, santa suits/hats, baubles and sparkly bits are all very welcome.

For more information email Kathryn.leverett@beatingbowelcancer.org or cheekysantadash@hotmail.com.

