A well-known former restaurant building could soon be turned into city centre flats.

Junaid Ejaz has made an application to Preston City Council to turn 2 Fleet Street into four self-contained studio flats at the first, second and third floor levels, with the ground floor becoming an entrance, bike store and a shop unit.

The building, which dates back to 1888 is best known as home to Totto’s restaurant, which served Turkish cuisine for 20 years, until owners Nez and Niyazi Bircek were forced to close during the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2022, they moved into nearby La Viva, to deliver their distinctive dishes. Since then, the building has been boarded up, with some signs of work taking place noted.

Totto's, Fleet Street, Preston, as pictured in 2018 | google

A planning statement says that the proposed change of use of upper floors to flats “is not expected to generate significant transport or highways impacts...Residential use typically results in lower vehicle movements , which would have attracted a high volume of customers and staff throughout the day.”

The applicant does not intent to change the access points and will provide designated parking spaces, if required, in accordance with local authority standards. They add: “Additionally, the site is well-connected to public transport, with nearby bus stops and/or train stations offering alternative travel options for residents, thereby reducing dependency on private vehicles. Secure cycle storage facilities will also be included to promote sustainable transport methods.”