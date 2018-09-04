Belmont Care Home supports Ribble Valley Food Bank

A care home is pledging to support the community by acting as a collection point for the Ribble Valley Foodbank.

Belmont Care Home, in Inglewhite Road, Longridge, has decided to keep a donations box in its reception, for the foreseeable future.

The food bank at St Paul’s Church is staffed by volunteers from all of the churches in Longridge. The volunteers will visit Belmont Care Home once a month to collect the items and take them back to the church, where they can be distributed to those in need.

Belmont Care Home has received a number of donations from staff and visitors and is encouraging everyone to leave items. The food bank has a particular shortage of canned and dry packets of food.

Lynn Cottham, activities co-ordinator at Belmont Care Home, said: “The staff, residents and visitors of Belmont are hoping that our involvement in the food bank will have a positive effect on the community we operate in. It is important for us to play a part in making our own contribution to less fortunate people in our area, and this is a great way to help.”

Reverend John Ball of St Paul’s Church, said: “We have facilitated the foodbank for four years so that people have less distance to travel when they need to use this service.

“St Paul’s is very grateful that Belmont Care Home has become a drop off point for donations and we hope that this enables us to gather more stock to help those in need.”

The food bank at St Paul’s is open on a Friday from 11am until 1.30pm. To find out more, visit: http://www.ribblevalley.foodbank.org.uk