A playground memorial has opened today in honour of Alice da Silva Aguiar and Bebe King, two of the three children killed in the horrific Southport stabbing attack last year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new space has been created at Churchtown primary school and was inspired by the ‘joyful spirits’ of Alice and Bebe – serving as a lasting legacy to the impact they had on all those who knew them.

The playground is the result of a fundraising project launched earlier this year which has now reached more than £374,000 from over 13,500 donations. Churchtown primary’s aim was to build a space to honour the memory of its pupils Alice and Bebe and help support the healing process for their schoolmates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Churchtown Primary School's new playground | LDRS

Alice and Bebe, along with seven-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe, were tragically killed when Axel Rudakubana attacked a class of children at a Taylor Swift-themed workshop in July last year. Eight children and two adults – Leanne Lucas and John Hayes – were also injured in the horrific attack, with Alice’s dance teacher, Heidi Liddle, able to protect one child by hiding in the toilet. Rudakubana, 18, of Banks, Lancashire, was sentenced to 52 years in prison for his horrendous crimes.

The idea for the playground was proposed by Alice’s parents as a way of honouring her life and her legacy at the school, and to provide a welcoming space for all pupils to enjoy. Churchtown primary said they were inspired by the ‘joyful spirits’ of both Alice and Bebe and the playground is a fitting tribute to them, and a ‘gift of play and happiness for generations to come’.

The outdoor areas have been designed to provide children with a ‘wide range of opportunities to play, imagine, create, and grow’. Each area has its own special purpose and includes a performance stage where the children can sing, dance, act, or tell stories.

There is also an adventure zone with ropes, ladders, and towers, a bike track dedicated track for cycling, scooting, and active play, and also a games space with facilities for football, netball, basketball and a variety of other team games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Churchtown Primary School's new playground, pictured artist Tony Wynne with one of his murals | LDRS

The designers of the playground have also created areas for children to relax including a new library and a series of ‘hideaways and quiet nooks’ where children can chat with friends or take time out alone. The school said these spaces will help to support wellbeing by giving children the choice of ‘calm and reflective play’.

Dotted about the walls are a series of murals created by local artist, Tony Wynn, who is grandfather of two children at Churchtown primary. One is a recreation of Alice’s classmates’ artwork, displayed on the wall linking the Early Years and main playground.

Tony said: “It’s been, personally, quite an extraordinary experience to be part of and it has been a honour and a huge responsibility to help deliver this project.

“I really hope the children will enjoy the space and it will be great to see so many happy faces when they come in and see it for the first time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Nothing brightens you up more than the smile of a child. It changes so much, doesn’t it and it’s our job as parents, grandparents and educators to facilitate that.”

Churchtown Primary School's new playground | LDRS

Benches have been placed nearby so pupils, staff and visitors can sit and reflect. The work is titled ‘Our journey for Alice’ and inspired by a poem compiled by headteacher, Jinnie Payne based on words written by Alice’s classmates.

Two further artworks incorporate ballerinas, bees, and butterflies — symbols important to the school community and to Alice and Bebe. The designs also feature words from a poem written by a Year 4 pupil, based on the theme of ‘Hope’.

Jinnie Payne, headteacher at Churchtown said: “I’m delighted that after months of hard work and determination we have made the Churchtown Playground a reality. Our children are going to love what has been achieved with the playground, which will serve as a lasting legacy for Alice and Bebe for generations to come.

“We couldn’t be more pleased with the end result and would like to thank everyone in Southport and beyond for their amazing contributions to make the playground possible.”