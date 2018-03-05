Beautician Jenny's love for new and colourful beginnings as she opens her first salon in Longridge

Jennifer Holderness has always been inspired by all things beauty.

Jenny has opened her first salon in Calder Avenue in Longridge

Her creative edge saw her follow her passion into a career and after achieving her qualifications at Ansdell College in St Anne’s, she took up work at Brooklands Health Spa where she continued to learn and explore different techniques.

After moving to a salon in Grimsargh and with more than 10 years salon experience – Jenny decided the time was right to go out on her own after fulfilling another ambition to become a mum.

Lovingly reshaping her home in Ashton to make way for an in-house salon, Jenny was able to combine her love for her work with her parenting duties.

But inspired to fulfil another lifetime dream, mum-of-two Jenny is now on a mission to help other people find themselves a ‘little me time’ and has just opened her first salon Butterfly Beauty in Longridge.

Bamboo massage is one of the alternative treatments Jenny has launched at the salon

It is another exciting new chapter in Jenny’s chosen career and one she is relishing. She says this is reflected in the salon’s name.

“The reason I chose the name Butterfly Beauty is because it represents new beginnings, to live in the present and to take each day as it comes.

“I had a really successful year working from home but it had been my dream to have my own salon so I decided to take the plunge and open one.”

Having previously worked 10 years in a salon in Grimsargh, she decided to open closer to her clientele base in the market town and near to the surrounding villages.

Jenny Holderness at Butterfly Beauty, Longridge, Preston.

The salon sits in Calder Avenue, in the town centre.

Jenny adds: “Butterfly Beauty was born from a desire to provide unsurpassed customer care and high quality treatments.

“I was really keen to recreate the sense from my home salon with a space for people to relax, unwind, chill and pamper yourself with some well deserved ‘me time’.

“I’ve been so pleased with the finished look – it’s a welcoming and relaxing atmosphere .”

While Jenny now has 15 years experience within the beauty industry trade, she adds with new treatments evolving all the time, she is constantly looking for new and innovative ways to improve the client experience.

She practices in a full range of treatments from face and body to manicures and pedicures, waxing, spray tans, make up, to eye treatments including lash extensions.

But Jenny also has expertise in massage therapies and has introduced an exciting range of new treatments to her menu.

New trends set to hit the anti-ageing market in 2018 include facial yoga and pilates.

Other specialist massages include lymphatic massage and treatments suitable for those living with and beyond cancer.

“Everyone and anyone deserves to have some time where they just want to relax.

“I’m a perfectionist and I just want to provide the highest standards, quality and care for all our clients.”

She also makes use of known and trusted brands including Decleor, Jane Iredale mineral makeup, Nouveau lashes, Fake Bake and O.P.I.

Just last month, Jenny was invited to take part in one of luxury beauty and long running brand Decleor’s newest training course for facial lift yoga and pilates

“I had no clue what to expect but it was absolutely brilliant. My skin feels amazing

“Every time I go on Decléor training I fall in love with the brand just a little bit more.

“I am so excited and I can’t wait to show my clients.

“Facial lift yoga is an alternative to an electrical facial, it works on muscles as you would in a yoga class. Skin instantly feels firmer and radiant. The unique yoga lift massage aims to fight against signs of ageing and speeds up your cell renewal.”

For more details, ring 01772 784091 or https://www.butterflybeautypreston.co.uk