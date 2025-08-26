The programme features music, quizzes and guests from the 80s and 90s.

A BBC Radio Lancashire presenter has revealed her popular Sunday show will end this week.

BBC Local Radio has undergone significant changes since 2022, with local radio stations sharing more content and broadcasting fewer programmes unique to their areas.

Lisa Marrey’s Sunday afternoon show on Radio Lancashire is the latest to be hit by the changes, with a national programme taking over.

In a post on social media on Sunday (August 24) Lisa said: “Afternoon my lovelies.

“Back on the radio with our 80s and 90s show. Word of warning my voice still isn't back to normal BUT I feel fine so no undue sympathy.

“Gang, today is our penultimate show together, the show changes from 7th September so let's get all nostalgic together for our last two shows.”

Lisa’s show features music, quizzes and guests from the 80s and 90s, and is also broadcast on BBC Merseyside and BBC Cumbria every week.

It is set to be replaced with an ‘All England’ national programme, which will air across all BBC local radio stations from 2pm from Sunday, September 7.