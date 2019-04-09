BBC Radio Lancashire host Sally Naden features in Cancer Research UK’s race for Life survival and memorial wall at Preston’s Moor Park

A giant Race for Life wall which celebrates radio presenter Sally Naden’s breast cancer survival has gone up at Moor Park to encourage people to take part in Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life.

The BBC Radio Lancashire presenter’s personal story and motivation behind her participation in Race for Life will be displayed on a giant back sign at the venue.

Sally Naden

Sally was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 49, after noticing a slight puckering of the skin on her left breast.

As her mother, Pauline Tinker, had breast cancer and her aunt had died of the disease, she knew to be vigilant about checking herself.

She went for tests, but a delay in diagnosis meant she needed surgery quickly.

As she wanted reconstruction mastectomy which keeps the skin of the breast and replaces the breast with tissue and muscle from the stomach, she paid for the operation privately.

It will make you laugh and cry but you’ll be so chuffed when you’ve done it Sally Naden

It has been 14 years since her diagnosis and Sally, of Poulton, is grateful for all the support she has been given.

When asked what Race for Life events mean to her, Sally explains: “I’m a breast cancer survivor and so is my 92-year-old mum. “Unfortunately, my mum’s sister and my husband’s sister died too early from breast cancer, so as a precaution my daughter, Diana Hamilton, had a double mastectomy at age 40.

“I have taken part in Race for Life events for many years, even before I was diagnosed 14 years ago, and this year I am doing Race for Life for my seven-year-old granddaughter’s future.

Sally Naden at a Race For Life event

“I love the sense of togetherness at Race for Life and Pretty Muddy events - the elements of carnival and celebration mixed with sadness and hope.

To those who have not yet signed up, she urges them to do so, adding: “It will make you laugh and cry but you’ll be so chuffed when you’ve done it.”

The wall is designed to mirror the hugely emotional reflection area set up on event day, where participants come together to remember loved ones lost to cancer, celebrate the lives of those dear to them who have survived or support those going through treatment. Sally will also feature in a social media campaign with posts on the Cancer Research UK’s North West Events Twitter account (@CRUKEventsNW).

Sarah Hunter, Cancer Research UK’s Preston event manager, says: “We are very grateful to Sally for her support with this campaign.

Sally Naden

“By following Sally’s lead and joining the Race for Life in Preston, people can make a real difference in the fight against cancer.”

“Our Race for Life events are fun, colourful, emotional and uplifting.

“You don’t need to be sporty to take part. You don’t have to train, and you certainly don’t need to compete against anyone else.

“It’s a perfect example of everyday people doing an extraordinary thing – uniting in a common cause to beat cancer.

“We encourage our participants to help raise money in whatever way they like – there are lots of ideas on the Race for Life website.”

Race for Life logo

One in two people in the UK will be diagnosed with cancer at some stage in their lives, but the good news is more people are surviving the disease now than ever before.

Cancer survival in the UK has doubled since the early 1970s and Cancer Research UK’s work has been at the heart of that progress.

This year, for the first time, Cancer Research UK is inviting everyone – women, men and children – to join the Race for Life.