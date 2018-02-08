Base Systems Limited in Preston turns 50

Have your say

Preston firm Base Systems Limited has celebrated its golden anniversary.

The business, which specialises in vehicle electronic equipment, opened as Mobile Radio at Greenbank street, Preston, by brothers Joe and Bob Sutton, in February 1968.

It moved to Fylde Road 10 years later and expanded, with an additional branch in Blackburn.

In 2010 the firm, which had been renamed Base Systems Ltd in 1998, acquired Vuetek CCTV, specialing in CCTV, access control and intruder alarms.

As the two businesses strengthened, they relocated to a new build warehouse and workshop at Ribble Court, in Red Scar Business Park, in September last year.

Marking 50 successful years in business, staff enjoyed a celebration, with a special cake and party.

Director Alan Barker said: “Our moto is service beyond the call.

“We are thankful for the business and support as we have grown over the last 50 years and look forward to serving the Preston area and beyond for the next 50 years and more.

“The business is on track for another successful year with high demand for in car audio, multimedia, security and dash cams.

“The new premises is great for large leisure vehicles and the warehouse allows for improved capacity for distribution.”