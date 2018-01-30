Barclay's in Preston raises thousands for St Catherine's Hospice

Colleagues at a Preston bank have shown their support for St Catherine’s Hospice following a year of fund-raising and volunteering activities.

Staff at Barclay’s Fishergate branch, along with other local branches, have volunteered their time at the charity’s events, including a Christmas festival and masquerade ball, and have also donated £13,000 through the bank’s match-funding scheme.

Essential banker Shirley Murrell said: “A team of five colleagues, along with my daughter Eva Murrell, volunteered at the Christmas Festival weekend on the coconut shy and other games, which was really good fun. We also helped out at the masquerade ball at the Leyland Hotel, and had a table at the sportsman’s dinner.

“It’s a great way for us to engage with the community and get involved with a local charity.

“St Catherine’s is such a worthy cause and there are lots of different ways in which staff can support the hospice’s wonderful work.

“We’ve built up a strong relationship with St Catherine’s over the years, and we’re excited to continue supporting the charity this year. Staff are always keen to do their bit, and we’re sure that we can spread the word and get even more colleagues involved in 2018.”

Emma Jacovelli, head of community engagement at St Catherine’s, said: “It’s amazing that colleagues at Barclay’s not only want to help raise important funds for the hospice, but are also enthusiastic about volunteering and making a personal contribution to the work of the charity.

“Their efforts make a real difference in raising both funds and awareness, and we’re so grateful to Shirley and the whole team for their continued, determined support. We’re looking forward to working with them more throughout 2018.”