Bar and restaurant in Lancashire conservation area set to expand

A popular canalside bar and restaurant in a Lancashire town centre conservation area is to be extended.

The Finsley Gate Wharf in Burnley’s Weaver’s Triangle has been given planning permission for the upgrade.

It will involve a new extension at rear of restaurant/bar for new beer store, dry store, walk in fridge and freezer and staff facilities as well as internal alterations to bar area to reconfigure bar, seating and kitchen and relocation of log burner stove and flue.

Burnley Council has also granted listed building consent for the changes.

The Finsley Gate Wharf in Burnley | LDRS

A planning officer’s report says: “The site is located within Finsley Gate Wharf, to the north-west of Leeds and Liverpool Canal, to the south-west of Burnley Town Centre.

“Finsley Gate Wharf includes three Grade II listed buildings and is within the Canalside Conservation Area.

“The listed buildings include Finsley House, the Boatyard Warehouse and the Forge and Stables.

The extension is to the former warehouse building, which was converted into a bar/café use in 2021.

“Finsley Gate Wharf is currently occupied by a mixture of leisure, visitor and educational facilities.

“The site is within the Weaver’s Triangle as designated by the adopted Local Plan.

“‘The proposals are to replace the temporary storage containers at the rear of the building with a new purpose-built extension.

“As the extension is at the rear of the building it is does not alter the key relationship between the building and the canal.

“The land at the rear is banked upwards and there is some tree cover – as such it is considered that the extension will have minimal visual impact.

“The extension will also match the toilet block extension constructed as part of the 2021 refurbishment, i.e timber frame construction with timber board cladding.

“The extension will have a flat roof to minimize height and visual impact.

“The proposed extension would be of similar appearance to the existing and approved wooden-clad flat-roofed extension, also at the rear of the building.

“It wouldn’t be clearly visible from public vistas.

“It would be sufficiently distinct from the elements of value i.e. the frontage of the building in terms of materials proposed and juxtaposition to not be inappropriate.

“Policy states that ‘the council will work to secure a vibrant and sustainable mix of uses within the Weavers’ Triangle.

“The existing use is both vibrant and sustainable, and the proposed addition will add to that.

“The proposal is considered preservation and quite possible enhancement of the character and appearance of the Conservation Area.”