A couple from Bamber Bridge who make a million people laugh on social media will soon be appearing on Songs of Praise.

John and Jade Reynolds have more than 660,000 followers on video sharing site TikTok, more than 300,000 on Facebook, as well as tens of thousands across Instagram and Youtube.

They’re known for their comedic take on everyday family life, including navigating life with John’s ADHD, Jade’s paralysis and two young children. Such is their success on social media that John’s been able to step back from his job as a youth pastor at a church in Blackburn and become self-employed.

But their faith features heavily in their content, with bible teachings with their children regularly mentioned and their relationship with God explained on lives. This week, they have announced that BBC’s Songs of Praise has been filming with them, for a show on their ‘walk with God’.

In a clip on TikTok showing the film crew in their home, in his typical tongue-in-cheek style, John said it was ironic, given Jade is in a wheelchair.

When can I watch it?

It’s thought that their appearance in the show will be broadcast on March 2, but no further information has yet been revealed.

The couple, who met at university in London, moved to Bamber Bridge during lockdown as John was working as a youth pastor at St Luke’s Church in Blackburn. They said they wanted to take part in the TikTok trend as they “thought it would be quite funny”, but soon found a unique platform where they could openly discuss and celebrate life as an inter-abled couple.

They have since written a book on their experiences, based on questions posed to them online, called Able to Laugh: Finding joy though the struggle is real.