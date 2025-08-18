A Bamber Bridge tapas bar is offering free food for kids during the school holidays.

The owners of Ayla’s Tapas, located at 257 Station Road, will be giving one free kids meal per one full paying adult.

The restaurant which serves up an array of small plates is helping ease the ‘what to do with the kids during the summer holidays’ with the buy one get one free option for parents and their kid.

Bamber Bridge tapas bar Ayla's is offering free food for kids during the school holidays

Opening hours for the restaurant which boasts a high score of 4.6 on Tripadvisor are as follows:

Monday to Thursday: 5pm–9.30 pm.

Friday: 4–9.30 pm.

Saturday: 12–9 pm.

Sunday: Closed

To make a booking click here.