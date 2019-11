Have your say

Bamber Bridge Methodist Church is bringing festive magic to town with its Christmas fair.

The Station Road venue will host Crafty Christmas on Saturday, November 23rd, from 10am to 2pm.

Stall holders will sell goodies like crafts, gifts and cake, and little ones can enjoy a visit from Fr Christmas in his Grotto.

There will also be a raffle and tombola, plus lunches and refreshments.