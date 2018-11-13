Ballet dancing drag queens: Edge Hill University produce "The Buttcracker"

1. Rudolf Nearenuv

Rudolf Nureyev was a Soviet ballet star who defected to the West, and subsequently partnered Margot Fonteyn. Often lauded as the greatest male ballet dancer of his time, he demonstrated that while ballet is a beautiful art form, it also requires agility, immense strength and great physical prowess, things Mark has in spades. We decided on our version of the name because often there are leaps that Nureyev could do that Mark can only dream of, but with the help of a mini trampoline for these shots, he gets near enough

