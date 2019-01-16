The group together

Babies and mums keep fit with Sweaty Mama in Chorley, Buckshaw Village and Preston

Mums have found a great way to bond with their child and keep fit at the same time.


Sweaty Mama is a group which offers a way to exercise with your child, utilising their weight to intensify the exercise. Mums get to meet other women who have recently given birth and make new friends.
There are sessions across Chorley and Preston: Whittle Village Hall; Cheeky Monkeys in Chorley; Lancaster Way Community Centre, Chorley; Trinity School, Chorley; Active Nation, Chorley; Unit 25 Roundhouse Court, Chorley; West View Leisure Centre; Sir Tom Finney High School; Fulwood Leisure Centre.

Stretching out

1. Sweaty Mama class in Buckshaw Village

Stretching out
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
Getting ready to start

2. Sweaty Mama class

Getting ready to start
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
Stretching with baby in tow

3. Sweaty Mama class

Stretching with baby in tow
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
Reaching up

4. Sweaty Mama class

Reaching up
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3