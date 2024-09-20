Attention petrol-heads the classic car event returns to Blackpool's Stanley Park this September
Attention petrol-heads Stanley Park will be hosting a classic car event and it will be bigger and better than ever.
These events have been extremely popular and become a significant event on the Blackpool calendar. The event is set to take place on September 27 from 1pm.
The event will feature all kinds of classic cars and vehicles for visitors to explore and enjoy. As well as the other facilities Stanley Park offers such as floral displays, skatepark, playground and much more.
The event is free to enter for everyone, all you need to do is show up on the day. The event has previously featured classic motorbikes, military vehicles and much more
Visitors can enjoy refreshments from Stanley Park’s Art Deco café from 9am to 3:30pm on Friday September 27.
