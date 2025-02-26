Attempted murder arrest after man stabbed in leg near B&M store in Preston city centre
A man in his 40s was stabbed in the leg near the B&M store in Carlisle Street at around 12.40pm today.
He was taken to hospital where police described his condition as “very poorly”.
A man was later arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and robbery following the attack.
He remained in custody for questioning this afternoon.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “This is not being treated as a terror-related incident and we would ask that people do not engage in any unhelpful speculation.”
If you have any information that may help police, call 101 quoting log number 572 of February 26.
Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.