ATJ Fun Run in honour of Preston chartered surveyor Andrew Thompson raises thousands for British Heart Foundation

The family of a well known businessman have raised thousands for pounds in his honour.

People in fancy dress at the run

Carol Thompson and her children Grant, Brooke and Maxine, organised the ATJ Fun Run at Edge Hill University, to honour Andrew Thompson, who died suddenly in February 2016, aged 59.

The inaugural event was part of their ongoing support for British Heart Foundation through their Rufford fund-raising group.

A resident of Rufford, Andrew, who was a partner at Preston chartered surveyors company P Wilson & Co, was very much involved in village life, having been a governor and chairman at the local school.

Among those supporting the AJT Fun Run were Andrew’s partners from P Wilson & Co who sponsored the event, together with friends and neighbours.

Their efforts raised £4,800 for the charty.

Carol said: “More than 140 runners took part in the run. It was a real success, and there was a lovely atmosphere. We are now busy organising next year’s run.”

Andrew had been a partner at P Wilson & Co since 1993.

He began his career at Ingham and Yorke before moving to Lancashire County Council, where he qualified as a chartered surveyor and then as a Fellow of the Central Association of Agricultural Valuers. He became secretary of the association and was later appointed County Land Agent, at the age of 27.

In recognition of his work supporting and advancing the Lancashire Agricultural Valuers’ Association, Andrew was awarded the Tom Bracewell Prize in 1995.

Outside of work, the former Hutton Grammar School pupil liked to keep fit, with his regime including running, circuit training and squash matches at

Penwortham Leisure Centre. He also had a passion for skiing.

Next year’s fancy dress ATJ Fun Run, which will include a 10k and 5k circuit, takes place in April, at Edge Hill University.

For more details visit http://bhfruffordbranch.gmail.com