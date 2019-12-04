Athena Healthcare in Much Hoole is collecting donations of food and toiletries for The Food Bank and Refuge for its Thinking of Others at Christmas campaign

The marketing suite at Ribble Park Lodge, Much Hoole, will be open from noon until 4pm between Monday December 9 and Friday December 13 and 10am until noon on Saturday, December 14 for people to donate items.

Members from the local primary schools will make hampers which will be donated to The Food Bank, run by the Salvation Army in Preston and Preston SafeNet, who work on behalf of Refuge.

As part of this campaign Athena Healthcare ran a Christmas Card competition and each of these cards will be put in a hamper.