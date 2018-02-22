Ashton woman to take on London Marathon following dramatic weight loss

An NHS worker who dropped six dress sizes after weighing more than 16 stone is now tackling her next goal - to run the marathon.

Ruth Watkinson, of Ashton, has successfully maintained her six stone weight loss and is now training ahead of the London Marathon on April 22.

Ruth Watkinson

The 45-year-old had struggled with weight issues since she was a child, but finally plucked up the courage to start dieting and exercising three years ago.

After joining Slimming World in Ingol, she shed the pounds and achieved her target weight in October 2016.

Ruth, who is an administrator at a doctor’s surgery, said: “After losing all that weight I was motivated to maintain it.

“I have really got into fitness and I go to the gym and do lots of running. I now want to get into personal training and becoming a fitness instructor.

Ruth Watkinson before her weight loss

“Back in 1999 I completed a Health Promotion degree, but due to my weight then I didn’t feel I could preach to people about having a healthy lifestyle. Now I am totally motivated.

“I have totally transformed my life. I wish I had done it when I was younger.”

After joining Red Rose Running Club and entering various races, she is now ready for the big one.

She added: “The icing on the cake is doing the marathon. It is something I have never done before. I have been there to watch my friends run it, but now I will be able to do it myself.

“I want to do this to inspire other people who are trying to lose weight and don’t think its possible.

“I had a lifetime of being bullied because I was bigger and I want to help others and show it can be done.”

Ruth is aiming to raise £1,800 through sponsorship for St John Ambulance.

To sponsor her visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/RDWatkinson