Ashton woman raises almost £2,000 for St Catherine's Hospice

A woman gathered family and friends to take on a 15-mile walk from Blackpool to Preston in memory of her cousin, and to support the hospice which cared for her.

Anne Sayers, of Ashton, organised the trek from Blackpool train station to Ashton Bowling and Social Club to raise funds for St Catherine’s Hospice.

Her cousin Debbie Price, 41, spent three weeks in the Lostock Hall hospice’s inpatient unit in June 2015, after she was diagnosed with lung cancer.

Ann said: “I organise a big group walk every year for St Catherine’s in memory of Debbie, as a ‘thank you’ to the hospice for the fantastic care she received.

“Last year we walked the Guild Wheel and raised £1,500 – this year we’ve exceeded that and raised £1,950.

“Twenty-one people took part and it took us six and a half hours; we ended up doing the walk on the hottest day of the year, so we were all roasting, but it was definitely worth it.”

St Catherine’s Hospice fund-raiser Hayley Jackson said: “We’d like to thank Anne and her family and friends for their wonderful, continued support of our charity. Without support from people like them, year in and year out, we simply wouldn’t be able to continue offering our specialist palliative and end-of-life care to local people here at the hospice, out in the community, and in people’s own homes.

“Their ongoing support of our work means that we can help people with life-shortening illnesses to have the best possible quality of life, until the end of life.”